Halfway through the fiscal year, the Linn County Fair & Expo Center budget is looking good, director Randy Porter told the Linn County Board of Commissioners this week.
“We added two people this year, but revenue is up to cover those costs,” Porter said. “December is usually slow for us, but we have two nice company Christmas parties, Oregon Freeze Dry and Selmet, this month.”
Porter said Storybook Land ended last Friday and staff members are working on two new ticket booths and a new section of front fencing for the main stage area.
The biggest project though, was the recent installation of 196 new horse stalls, a cooperative effort by Linn County, the city of Albany and Coastal Farm & Ranch.
Some of the old horse stalls predated the new fairgrounds and Expo Center, and were more than 20 years old.
Linn County and the city of Albany each contributed $100,000 and Coastal Farm & Ranch contributed $106,000, plus provided discounted pricing for the project.
The new stalls feature side and back panels made of poly fiber board that will enable the stalls to be used for years to come. The new equipment also ensures a safe environment for all horses and owners that will be using them.
“It’s a neat partnership, with a great outcome,” said Roger Nyquist chairman of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. “I am sure the equine community will love the improvement.”
Porter approached Coastal earlier this year about a possible cooperative effort.
Kris Barnes, Expo Center operations manager, Ronda Sherman, marketing events manager, along with Cathy Exline, business administrator, all worked directly with Coastal’s livestock equipment buyer, Gary Smith and outside sales representative Dotty Cooper.
“We are big fans of the folks at the Linn County Expo Center, and have a deep appreciation of the staff and the work they do bringing major shows, fairs and events to Albany,” Coastal owner Buzz Wheeler said in a prepared statement. “Anything we can do for these guys helps the entire community including area 4H and FFA groups which are near and dear to my heart.”
In exchange for the donation, Coastal will display its sign on the Calapooia Arena.
Coastal has been a major sponsor and supporter of many events over the years at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. The new stalls will be utilized by 4H, FFA and many groups within Linn and Benton Counties and beyond.
“The addition of these new stalls elevates the value that our facility has to offer. Not only in terms of attracting major shows, but also addresses any safety issues that could have arisen due to the poor condition of the old stalls,” Porter said. “We are very grateful to Coastal, the city and everyone who made this project a reality.”
The Linn County Fair & Expo Center was selected as "best meeting place" in the Willamette Valley by Oregon Business Magazine. It is also known throughout the Willamette Valley as one of the finest equestrian facilities around. The facility hosts regional horse shows, dog shows, livestock shows, and specialty events as well as 4-H and FFA shows.