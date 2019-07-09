An Albany man involved in a February home invasion that led to attempted murder and other charges will have to wait another month to learn his sentence.
Duane Strader, 54, was in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday to face charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery after being arraigned on the charges last month. He was initially charged with attempted murder and tampering with evidence, in addition to the burglary and robbery charges, but was not arraigned on those charges at his June court date.
Strader’s first-degree robbery charge was scheduled to be dismissed at Tuesday’s hearing per the terms of the negotiated settlement. However, the court was informed that new developments had come to light after Strader’s plea was negotiated and additional interviews by law enforcement may “materially change negotiations,” the state said. Strader’s attorney, Erik Moeller, noted that it is possible exculpatory evidence was discovered during the course of the most recent law enforcement interviews.
According to the probable cause affidavit in Strader’s case, an Albany resident in his 20s set up a motion-activated camera in his bedroom. The camera caught two men collecting items from the bedroom at around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. The accuser said he was coming home from a walk when he saw Strader outside his home, and when he entered the house, someone from behind told him to get on the ground. The accuser said he ran into a bedroom and was shot as he shut the door.
Christopher Anderson, 27, was later identified by the accuser as the shooter and has been charged with attempted murder. Ronald Allen McLaughlin, 48, was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
According to the state, developments in Anderson’s case prompted additional law enforcement interviews that led to the delay in Strader’s sentencing. Strader’s attorney told Judge Michael Wynhausen there was a possibility he would withdraw his plea.
Strader initially denied being at the house on Feb. 2 but later admitted to being outside and hearing a gunshot. According to the Albany Police Department officer who compiled the probable cause affidavit, Strader transported Anderson and McLaughlin from the house after the shooting.
Strader is due back in court on Aug. 7.