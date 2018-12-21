As a history buff, new Linn County Surveyor Tom Casey’s job says the best part of the job is helping people research information about land ownership and transactions — information that could offer important clues about their families.
“I enjoy reading about history, especially about the Civil War,” he said. “Lands in Oregon were surveyed before it was a state. Trying to figure out old surveys from the 1850s is great fun.”
Earlier this month, Casey, 58, was appointed to fill the term of former county surveyor Chuck Gibbs, who retired. His term ends Dec. 31, 2020. If Casey wishes to remain county surveyor, he'll have to run for election.
In November, Linn County voters kept the surveyor as an elected position, turning down a ballot measure that would have made the job a Board of Commissioners appointment. Had voters approved the measure, the surveyor’s office would have worked under the Road Department.
“Thank you,” Casey said of the measure’s outcome.
A White Bear Lake, Minnesota, native, Casey studied soil science at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, completing a degree in 1983.
“But the farm economy was horrible at that time and there just weren’t any jobs,” he said. “I went into janitorial work and lawn care until one day a friend told me he had just completed a surveying program at the St. Paul College. It sounded interesting and I enrolled.”
Casey graduated in 1990 and spent a summer interning with the U.S. Forest Service in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
“That was a very good experience,” Casey said.
Casey made a major move after that internship, moving to Phoenix, Arizona, to work with the Bureau of Reclamation.
“There are a number of dams and canals that needed (to be) surveyed,” he said. “I loved it, but in the summer, there were times we went to work at 4 a.m. and quit before noon because it was just too hot to be standing out in the sun.”
Casey spent 10 years in Arizona, then took a surveyor’s job with Clatsop County in Astoria.
“I actually liked the weather in Astoria,” he said. “The rain is really more like a mist.”
In 2005, Casey was offered a crew chief’s position in Linn County.
“It was an opportunity for a good promotion,” he said. “It meant working with data more than being in the field, though. When I first started, we were using computers, but now, we are linked with GPS technology. Our equipment keeps getting smaller and smaller.”
Casey said he and his staff like to help the general public turn “legal lingo” into words they can understand.
“We deal with easements, deeds, legal descriptions and often, they are written in legal mumbo-jumbo,” he said.
Casey said surveyors still find bearing trees dating from the mid-1800s.
“The surveyor would blaze a spot in a tree and then scribe in the legal description,” Casey said. “We have also found old gun barrels, whiskey bottles and plow shares used as markers.”
Casey's office often works with local genealogists who want help researching he pioneer land claims.
“People would probably be amazed at how much historical data could be found in local attics,” he said. “People would get the deed to their 640 acres, but then wouldn’t want to spend any extra money to record that deed at the courthouse.”
Casey said his office welcomes anyone interested in researching their pioneer roots to drop by his office.
Casey’s staff includes senior draftsman Dustin Stocker, administrative assistant Carrie Compton and field surveyors Lonnie Keenon and Ken Lemarande.
Casey enjoys going to movies and reading, especially about history.
“I’ve take several tours of Civil War areas,” he said.
Casey said his goal is to make sure his office is “people-friendly. I want people to know we are open to the public and we want to help.”
The county surveyor’s position in Linn County dates back to September 1850 when Luther White was appointed surveyor. The first elected surveyor was Cyrus Clingman in 1862.
The longest serving surveyor was Walter Larsen, who served 22 years, followed by Orris Carnegie, 19 years and B. Osburn Shaw, 15 years.