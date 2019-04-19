{{featured_button_text}}
Grilled oysters are always popular at the annual Oregon Women for Agriculture Auction. The 32nd annual event will be held Saturday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Joe Mode of Crop Production Services was busy shucking and grilling oysters at the 2018 event. 

The 32nd Annual Oregon Women for Agriculture auction will be held Saturday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

A silent auction starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 and the live auction at 7:45.

Dinner will include appetizers, a no-host bar, grilled oysters, grilled lamb, baron of beef and roasted pork. Auction items feature a chance to win a $1,000 travel certificate.

Tickets are $60 per person and available online at www.owaonline.org/auctions.

Oregon Women for Agriculture is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of agriculture; uniting all phases of Oregon agriculture; improving the image of agriculture; and supporting agricultural research programs.

