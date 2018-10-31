The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday accepted written comments about a proposal to site a National Guard training center on 34 county-owned acres on Seven Mile Lane southeast of Albany.
The training center would replaced the Lebanon National Guard Armory immediately and would likely, in the long-term, house the Albany unit as well. It would also provide a training area for the Army Reserve from Eugene.
The commissioners held a public hearing last Tuesday and agreed to allow additional written comments until 5 p.m. last Friday. The comments were then reviewed by the Oregon Military Department with expectations that the commissioners might rule on the proposal Tuesday morning.
But Cory Koos, whose family farms in the area near the proposed project, asked that the public be able to comment on the new comments because at last week’s hearing, the Military Department provided new details about drilling a well for potable water.
The commissioners agreed that in the past, this process has been allowed. The Planning and Building Department will accept written comments until 10:15 a.m. Nov. 6, and the Oregon Military Department has until 10 a.m. Nov. 13 to respond to comments or questions.
The commissioners expect to make a decision at the Nov. 13 meeting.
Koos also provided a list of eight alternative properties she believes might adequately suit the requirements of developing the training center. The list included 53 acres on Looney Lane near Tangent; 33.6 acres on the north side of Goldfish Farm Road; 19.61 acres on Highway 34 near the Lebanon Airport; 35 acres on Oak Street, Lebanon; 57.6 acres near TMI; 35.2 acres on Highway 34, Lebanon; the Pepsi site in Albany; and the International Paper site in Millersburg.
Planning Director Robert Wheeldon noted in a written report to the commissioners that of the eight sites, only three included specific information such as an address. One of the addresses listed is not valid, and the other five give only general locations. He added that the “Pepsi” site in Albany and the former International Paper site in Millersburg have already been explored.
“Some of these sites have been previously evaluated and were included in the application,” Stanley Hutchison, deputy director of the Oregon Military Department’s installations division, said in a letter. “After evaluating the properties submitted by Ms. Koos, none are adequate alternatives to the Linn County parcel.”
Two of the properties would require a State Land Use Goal 3 exception because they are zoned Exclusive Farm Use.
Wheeldon also noted the list of sites does not include detailed evaluations that would indicate they are more reasonable than the site already proposed.
R. Foster of Corvallis wrote a letter against the armory site proposal. The letter was based in part on what its writer believed was a lack of access to archival materials about the project.
The Oregon Military Department also provided a letter in response to an assertion that drilling a potable water well at the training center would reduce the area’s aquifer recharging capabilities.
“Because the Readiness Center is a public facility, the water system that serves this facility falls under the Oregon Health Authority’s definition of public water systems that are regulated by the Oregon Health Authority Drinking Water Program,” Hutchison responded. “There are no existing public water services to connect to and this development does not propose to extend municipal services to the site.”
Hutchison added that the Oregon Military Department “complies with the requirements of water rights including monitoring, reporting and adhering to withdrawal limits.”
Other requirements include restricting landscape irrigation, as well as “other water saving measures and contribute to reduced water usage.”