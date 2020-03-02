Names added at Timber Linn war memorial

Sandblaster Greg Gnos of OM Stone in Hillsboro takes his job seriously.

Recently, he made sure two new names being added at Timber-Linn Memorial Park were spot-on level. Then he sandblasted Sidney Montgomery’s name onto the World War I plaque and Charles William Crocker Jr.'s name onto the one for the Korean War. And in a show of respect for all of the honored veterans, Gnos diligently cleaned each of the granite slabs and swept away any debris caused by the sandblasting.

The new names were added by the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association.

According to association president Randy Martinak, Cpl. Sidney Montgomery was killed in France on Oct. 8, 1918, just one month before World War I ended. The 20-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs J.A. Montgomery of Oakville served with Company A, 26th Infantry. He was Albany’s first WWI casualty.

Montgomery's name and photo are included in the Soldiers of the Great War casualty listing by state. He is buried at Riverside Cemetery.

Sgt. William Crocker Jr. was an aircraft gunner with the 343rd Bomb Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, which was shot down June 1, 1951, during the Korean War. (Crocker was born on July 14, 1925, and had also served in World War II, from June 1944 to June 1946.)