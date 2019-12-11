Music teachers host ensemble festival

On Dec. 8, the Linn-Benton District of Oregon Music Teachers Association held an Ensemble Festival consisting of three recitals, adjudicated by Becky Jeffers at Western Oregon University, Monmouth.
The winners are Julia Wang and Emma Nguyen, Jason Han and Natalie Yong, Keira Lin and Alison Li, David Wang and Richard Chen, Lilian Cheng and Olivia Solensky, Ellie Ding and Isaac Heredia, Max Solensky and Olivia Solensky, and Kai Frueh and Ben Frueh.
The alternates are Max Solensky and Olivia Solensky, and Ben Frueh and Kai Frueh.
Receiving honorable mention recognition were Julia Berg and Dallin Berg, and Ellison Smith and Charlotte Forbes.