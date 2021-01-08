Music scholarships available

Applications for the Oregon Music Teachers Association’s Guthrie and Jenks music scholarships are now available on the Benton Community Foundation’s website: https://www.bcfgives.org/scholarships/scholarships-for-music-students.

One scholarship of $2,000 and two scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded. Deadline for submissions of applications is Feb. 5.

Students graduating from Linn, Benton or Lincoln County high schools in 2021, as well as former graduates from these counties studying music at an institution of higher learning, may apply.

Short interviews of applicants will be conducted via Zoom on Feb. 20.

