Music scholarships applications available

Applications are available for the Loene P. Guthrie and Dorothy May Jenks Music Scholarships for study in the coming academic year.

Scholarships of $2,500 (first place) and $1,500 (second place) will be awarded on the basis of musical performance, an interview with students about career goals and recommendations.

Graduating seniors from any high school in Benton, Linn, or Lincoln counties who plan to major or minor in music, or graduates from high schools in those counties who are presently studying toward a music degree at a college or university, may apply.

A link for the online application may be obtained from high school counselors or music directors, college or university departments of music, private music teachers or the Benton Community Foundation.

Student auditions will be held March 7 at Oregon State University.

Visit the Benton Community Foundation website, www.bcfgives.org for an applications. Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 21, 2020.

