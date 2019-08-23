Multiple agencies responded Friday evening to a second-alarm field fire near Ankeny Hill and Wintel roads north of Jefferson.
The fire was reported at around 5:48 p.m.
According to Jefferson Fire District Lt. Justin Guinan, the blaze began when a piece of farming equipment sparked in a wheat field. He said numerous units responded to the scene quickly and kept the fire to about an acre. No injuries were reported.
Personnel from the Albany, Scio, Turner, Aumsville and Polk County departments assisted Jefferson at the scene.