MotorVu Drive In times changed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — Starting times for this weekend’s showing of the movie Jumanji The Next Level at the MotorVu Drive In at Cheadle Park will be moved up Friday and Saturday nights.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m. due to nightfall arriving earlier in the mid-valley as fall approaches.

The summer outdoor movies had been provided through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce through July and in August, 360 Events NW took on the event for two more shows.

360 Events NW is owned by Scott and Jill Ingalls.

Tickets are available online at drivein-lebanon.com. Updates also can be found at www.facebook.com/motorvuatcheadle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0