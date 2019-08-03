{{featured_button_text}}
Truck collision

Albany police and fire personnel load a motorcycle onto a tow truck following a Saturday morning accident at the Pacific Boulevard and Hill Street intersection in Albany.

 Cory Frye, Mid-Valley Media

A motorcyclist was injured Saturday morning after hitting a tanker truck at the Pacific Boulevard and Hill Street intersection in Albany.

The accident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. A portion of Hill Street was blocked between Ninth Avenue and Pacific Boulevard for a little more than an hour during the Albany Police Department's crash investigation. The truck's driver had been turning left onto Hill from Pacific when the collision occurred; the motorcycle rested beside the truck.

According to Albany Fire Department Battalion Chief Jamie Smith, the motorcyclist was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

No further information was immediately available.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0