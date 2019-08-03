A motorcyclist was injured Saturday morning after hitting a tanker truck at the Pacific Boulevard and Hill Street intersection in Albany.
The accident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. A portion of Hill Street was blocked between Ninth Avenue and Pacific Boulevard for a little more than an hour during the Albany Police Department's crash investigation. The truck's driver had been turning left onto Hill from Pacific when the collision occurred; the motorcycle rested beside the truck.
According to Albany Fire Department Battalion Chief Jamie Smith, the motorcyclist was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
No further information was immediately available.