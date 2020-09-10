More than 500 fire victims sheltering at Linn Expo Center

State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis is a farm girl and agribusiness owner through and through, so not much shakes her up — not even a caller on the phone who is looking for a place to safely board 200 chickens.
“We’ve got room for them,” Boshart Davis said Thursday afternoon after the first of what will be daily emergency management briefings at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.
Since Tuesday morning, the Fair & Expo Center has taken on a new life as an emergency shelter for mid-valley families affected by wildfires.
“We’ve got space for a few more horses, but not many,” Boshart Davis tells another caller. There is also a lot of space still available at the Benton County Fairgrounds, she adds.
Boshart Davis said the gathering of animals — from emus to donkeys — “has gone as well as could be expected in such a short time.”
High winds late on Labor Day turned small wildland fires into raging infernos, especially in the North Santiam Canyon area including the communities of Mill City, Gates, Idanha, Lyons and Detroit, destroying homes and leaving families without shelter.
Tuesday morning, the Linn County Board of Commissioners mobilized county staff and turned the fairgrounds into a shelter that is now home to more than 500 people of all ages and an equal number of animals of all sizes and shapes.
Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he is amazed and touched by the generosity of mid-valley residents.
“We are extremely grateful to the people of Linn County for their support of our fire victims,” Nyquist said. “Their actions and donations the last 48 hours are truly amazing.”
Nyquist said local families and businesses have been dropping off pallets of animal feed.
Nyquist said the Salvation Army is preparing three meals per day and local restaurants are dropping off mounds of food.
“Frankie’s just dropped off 100 box meals,” Nyquist said shaking his head in disbelief.
Shortly after Thursday’s meeting, a man walked up to Commissioner John Lindsey and told him he had a load of hay from the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
During Thursday's brief meeting, Joe Larsen of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office outlined the differences between the Level 1, 2 and 3 fire danger levels and evacuation procedures.
Large maps indicated where evacuation notices were in place throughout the county.
Larsen said that in the North Santiam Canyon area, some people are trying to get back to their homes and there has been an issue with looting.
Larsen said law enforcement officials are increasing security measures in that area of the county, seeking IDs from people entering the area and checking license plates of vehicles.
“In my 25 years of law enforcement, we’ve not seen a shelter like this go into place in a few hours,” Larsen said. “Everyone has done a fantastic job from preparing meals to meeting people’s other needs.”
County emergency preparedness coordinator Neva Anderson reminded people to be vigilant because some people are trying to scam fire victims.
“There is no fee to park here or to shelter here,” Anderson said. “We have Linn County deputies on site to assist if someone tries to solicit money from you.”
Anderson said a new wristband system will also be put into place soon.
Commissioner Will Tucker said a computer room will be set up so families can check their email accounts.
He added that both mental health and medical services provided by Linn County Public Health and Samaritan Health Services are available and he encouraged people to utilize those resources.
The Albany Police Department has staff on hand to pick up prescriptions at local pharmacies.
An unidentified woman in the crowd spoke up and thanked all involved.
“It is so heartwarming,” she said. “It’s so important that you are providing us with information. It’s so much more than any of us had expected.”
Linn County had already purchased a large number of cots as part of its COVID-19 pandemic preparedness program.
Tucker also reminded people they can stay up to date on donation needs and other issues pertaining to evacuations and sheltering at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook site.
Current needs include: butter, cooking spray, microwaves, denture supplies, and cash or gift cards that should be presented at the fair office.
Tucker said the county is also coordinating other resources to allow families to put campers — dry camping only — in places such as Cheadle Lake Park and the Willamette Speedway, both in Lebanon.
As of late Thursday, more than 900,000 acres were burning in Oregon, there have been three wildfire-related deaths and as many as 500,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!