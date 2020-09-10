More than 500 fire victims sheltering at Linn Expo Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis is a farm girl and agribusiness owner through and through, so not much shakes her up — not even a caller on the phone who is looking for a place to safely board 200 chickens.

“We’ve got room for them,” Boshart Davis said Thursday afternoon after the first of what will be daily emergency management briefings at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.

Since Tuesday morning, the Fair & Expo Center has taken on a new life as an emergency shelter for mid-valley families affected by wildfires.

“We’ve got space for a few more horses, but not many,” Boshart Davis tells another caller. There is also a lot of space still available at the Benton County Fairgrounds, she adds.

Boshart Davis said the gathering of animals — from emus to donkeys — “has gone as well as could be expected in such a short time.”

High winds late on Labor Day turned small wildland fires into raging infernos, especially in the North Santiam Canyon area including the communities of Mill City, Gates, Idanha, Lyons and Detroit, destroying homes and leaving families without shelter.