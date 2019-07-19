The envelope with Chris and Kathleen Duff’s accounts of July 20, 1969, remained sealed for nearly 50 years.
Less than two months after that date, when humans set foot on another celestial body for the first time, Chris and Kathleen Duff each put a letter in the envelope and mailed it, complete with a commemorative moon-landing stamp, to an address in Washington, D.C., where it was stamped with the date of the landing and returned.
Chris Duff, who moved to Albany in 2001 with his wife, brought the still-sealed envelope to the Democrat-Herald office last week and offered to let a reporter open the envelope for the first time.
“I wanted you to know it was legitimate,” he said.
When the reporter demurred, Duff sliced the envelope open with a letter opener and read the letters.
The accounts of the day conflicted a little with Duff’s memory, but the general outline of events matched: He and Kathleen were visiting the Los Angeles area while he was on leave from a summer training camp with the U.S. Army Reserve, which he served in from 1965 to 1971.
He recalled that at some point that summer, although apparently not the day of the landing itself based on the letters, the couple spent a day at the beach with friends, and in the evening he was struck with awe looking up at the moon.
“I remember looking at the moon and thinking about what an achievement it was and what it meant at the time.”
The Duffs' letters, and other reader memories, are presented below:
On July 20, Kay and I were in Marsha and Bill’s house in Playa del Rey. The weekend, in between a two-week summer camp, was all too rapidly coming to an end. Instead of going to the beach, we stayed and watched the Giants defeat the Dodgers in Candlestick Park through the miracle of TV. Of course, the baseball game was not the main attraction because the U.S. was preparing to land two men on the moon. Finally, we would discover if the moon really was made of green cheese. As the afternoon wore on, it was apparent that the program was not going according to schedule. The landing was late but successful. What a thrill it was to realize that man finally had made a science-fiction dream come true. We had a drink to celebrate the occasion, and potato chips and Fritos bean dip were also in order.
Maybe at times nationalism is unhealthy, but on that particular occasion, it was a source of great pride. What an unbelievable thrill.
I stayed around the Burneys' house hoping to catch a glimpse of man actually stepping on the moon. Unfortunately, the astronaut’s (Neil Armstrong) first steps on the moon were delayed. I had to drive back to Camp Roberts and heard the momentous event on my car radio. I still could not believe it.
I arrived back at Camp Roberts just after the event was terminated. What a rotten ending to a fine day!
— Christopher Duff, Albany (Sept. 10, 1969)
On the day of the moon landing Chris and I were concluding a stay in Playa del Ray, California, with Marsha and Bill Burney. We met there for a weekend between Chris’ two weeks’ Army Reserve summer camp. It was great to see the Bear (my nickname for Chris!) — especially as we watched TV and waited for the astronauts to land on the moon. The day was Sunday and it was about time for Marsha to take me to the L.A. airport so I could go back to San Francisco. We sat on Marsha and Bill’s bed and ate potato chips and bean dip and watched the proceedings.
It was so fantastically exciting — unbelievable — we were right in the middle of history (and we were first!) and for a few moments we were proud to be Americans who could forget (though not for long) the stupid Vietnam War, the black/white race problems (with their attendant riots), poverty and hunger in America. We watched science fiction become science fact. It was so cool!! I think I’d like to go to the moon.
Now I read that moon dust, when applied to groups of earth plants, promotes better growth (as seen in experiments) and we already have pictures of Mars.
It was President Kennedy’s desire that we go to the moon before 1970. He was assassinated. I’m glad his dream came true.
— Kathleen “Kay” Marie Willson Duff, Albany (August 1969)
'A big day for almost everyone'
We also solicited submissions from mid-valley readers regarding their memories of the momentous 1969 moon landing. That "one small step" yielded a diverse array of responses. What follows is but a sampling.
My memories of this date are very vivid to this day. My day started out with my cat, Robert, having kittens. My best friend turned 18. We took her with us water-skiing at Foster Reservoir. We heard the news on the radio of Neil Armstrong walking on the moon.
It was a big day with so many special events on the same day.
I will never forget that day. It seems just like yesterday.
— Sally Ball, Philomath
In the summer of 1969, as a 17-year-old, I traveled by train to Washington, D.C., to visit my brother, Theron M. Bradley, Jr. While there, we listened to the Eagle lander's nail-biting flight as it touched down on the surface of the moon.
The next day we went to the Smithsonian Aerospace Museum to watch the first step by a man on the moon. We sat with about 40 people beneath the Wright brothers' first plane and [Charles] Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis, with John Glenn's Mercury capsule, Friendship 7, just down the hall.
Vice president [Spiro] Agnew and astronaut Frank Borman were there, as was a CBS television crew. The excitement was palpable, with cheers and applause for Neil Armstrong's first step. It was an inspiring moment; my brother went on to become later in life the chief of engineering at NASA. We boys were Corvallis natives and sons of G-T newsman Mike Bradley.
— Will Bradley, Albany
While my husband and I were stationed in Denmark, my sister came from Brooklyn, New York, for a two-week whirlwind tour of Europe. We happened to be having dinner in a pub in Lugano, Switzerland. The television was on and when the space vehicle landed on the moon everyone applauded to congratulate us. They also provided us with free beer for the evening.
— Patricia Derby, Albany
The day of the moon landing, I was sitting in the waiting area of the Coos Bay/North Bend Hospital. My cousin had a load of logs fall on him and the family had gone to Coos Bay to visit and to comfort my aunt and uncle. I was 9 years old at the time, and you weren’t allowed to visit anyone in the hospital at that time if you were under 14.
The nurse’s station was across from me and one of the nurse’s husbands was calling with updates on the landing. He called and said we had landed on the moon. The nurses then pulled out a small TV with “rabbit ears” and turned it on. We watched the landing together, the three of us, right there in the nurses' station in black and white. Apparently, watching TV at the nurses' station was frowned upon at that time, because as soon as Armstrong walked on the moon and said a few words, the TV was turned off and put away.
I didn’t know the nurses' names, nor did I ever see them again, but I remember the event like it was yesterday.
— Ronald Elliott, Corvallis
In July 1969 I was 23 years old, living in Fairbanks, Alaska, home from just graduating from college in Portland in June, and ready to start medical school there in the fall.
My summer job was "counting cars" for the Alaska State Highway Department, and most of my summer I was "on the road," but I made sure that I was at home for the moon-landing event, not only because it was such an amazing accomplishment, but also for another technological reason: It was the first "live" television event ever in Alaska.
With the exception of a local news program and local TV programs like "Fairbanks Bandstand" (a takeoff on Dick Clark's "American Bandstand"), TV in Alaska, up until that time, was "taped" and "delayed," usually by about six weeks. We saw NFL games a month and a half after they had been played; we watched the Beatles perform on "The Ed Sullivan Show" long after all the teenage girls had quit screaming; we viewed "Batman" and "Star Trek," hoping that our friends or family in the Lower 48 wouldn't tell us what had happened months ago when they were originally aired.
So that summer day our family gathered around the black-and-white TV in the basement in our Fairbanks home, excited to not only see a "man on the moon," but also to witness "live TV" at last.
It was a huge disappointment. Like watching a snowman stumble around in a dense blizzard, a fuzzy white figure barely outlined against a blackish screen, hard to discern what was what. The audio was not much better than the video, mumbled voices delayed by long seconds after the action. Ready to be overwhelmed, we were not. Excited for the advancement of science, we were, rather, more anxious to get the TV "tapes" in August when we could actually make out what was happening.
Yes, the U.S. landed a man on the moon! Yes, finally, Fairbanks had live TV! I am not a conspiracy theorist, but it all felt unreal, imagined and, sadly, underwhelming.
— David R. Grube, Corvallis
On July 20, 1969, I was trying to sleep in a foxhole, a shallow (24 inches deep) trench I had just dug that day as part of my Army ROTC summer camp. We, the platoon to which I was assigned, had heard that the moon landing was to take place and that there had been a safe landing. We were in the field with no television to observe these most dramatic moments of our time.
I never really watched more than 5- or 10-second snippets since. It would be nice to see a longer 30 to 60 minutes of those events.
— Bob Hansen, Corvallis
I was 13. Our family had been camping at Honeyman State Park, near Florence. I remember we stopped in at a gas station that day. We'd been listening to a narrative of the landing on the car radio but wanted to see it.
We found a gas station that had a TV. There were a lot of people crowded into it watching. That's where we got to see Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon and hear those famous words. "One small step ..."
— Jody Harmon, Albany
My memories of this day are fairly clear. First, my family often visited my grandparents on Sundays. However, this was a special day to visit them because they had a color TV, and this was to be the day of the moon landing. My grandparents' house was crowded with family. To be able to see the moon landing on their TV was going to be a real treat.
In addition, Neil Armstrong was born on a farm within five miles of my childhood home. He was not someone I knew, but I remember driving by his house a few times and my mom would say, “That is Neil Armstrong’s house.” It made me puff with pride.
Cutting to the chase: I was 14 years old. I had been watching the lunar landing events unfold for what seemed like hours. I was ready to play some baseball. I had my glove and ball; my cousins were there with the same. We decided, “Let’s go play ball.”
At that point my grandfather decisively intervened: “You kids sit down and watch this. This is history being made, you will never get an opportunity like this again!”
Well, that took care of us. We sat back down, grumbling. It wasn’t too long after that when the lunar module landed on the moon. So we got a break to go play ball, but later when Neil Armstrong stepped out of the module there we were, witnessing history in the making.
— Bill Kinkley, Albany
My father Henry (Hank) Smith worked at Canaveral Air Force Station/Kennedy Space Center from the mid-1950s until his retirement in the 1980s. He started on the early stages of the space program working in the block houses, Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Shuttle programs. My mom also worked at KSC on the Shuttle program. I grew up in Cocoa, Florida, along with a sister and brother, and after I graduated from college went to work at KSC on the Shuttle program.
It is hard to believe it has been 50 years since the moon landing. I remember watching our black-and-white TV as Neil stepped down from the ladder. Dad worked 12 to 14 hours per day during those times.
I watched the launch of Apollo 11 from the back window of a Today newspaper truck. We were selling special-edition newspapers to people who were lined up along the causeway to view the launch. Those were incredibly exciting times which have not diminished to this day.
Both of my parents have passed away. I have some treasures that we saved from those days, photos, newsletters, Dad received a patent, first-day covers, thank-you letters, etc.
— Jim Smith, Corvallis
Stanford Smith was in his second year as a photographer at the Democrat-Herald, assigned to go to the old Albany General Hospital to photograph the first baby born after the moon landing. It was the kind of assignment he hated. He waited with the couple before the baby was born, watched the landing with them, taking photos. He was not present when their child was born.
Years later, Alice Sheetz, Stan’s South Eugene High School yearbook adviser, was on a river cruise in Europe and struck up a conversation with a couple on the boat. She learned they were from Albany and said one of her former students worked as a photographer there.
The couple told Alice about Stan being with them the day of the moon landing. They had his photos to commemorate the birth of their child. (The D-H used a photo of the couple that day.) The child had died some time later, but they were grateful to have the photos, accepted his presence, and respected the news assignment. (Stan’s daughter, Jennifer, was born at Albany General Hospital 10 days after the moon landing. She’ll be 50 next week.)
The above story was submitted by Marilyn Montgomery Smith of Albany, whose husband, Stanford Smith, is a retired Albany Democrat-Herald chief photographer and photo editor.
In the summer of 1969, I was on break from college, living outside of Detroit, and working as a chauffeur for two executives of Home Life Insurance Company.
The weekend of the moon landing, I went to visit a friend who lived just outside of Indianapolis. We spent that weekend doing whatever it was that teenagers with too much time on their hands did.
Then, on Sunday night, we camped out in front of the television to watch the moon landing.
It was a surreal experience. Watching humans walk on the moon was nearly incomprehensible to me. I quickly became absorbed in the coverage, but after a few hours, it was time to leave. It was a four-hour drive back to Detroit, and I had some chauffeuring to do the next day.
So I got in my car and turned on the radio. For the next half-hour, I found myself listening to the coverage, while driving in circles, utterly lost, in downtown Indianapolis.
I vividly remember thinking, “These guys are walking on the moon, and I can’t get out of Indianapolis."
Happily, I made it home and worked the next day.
— Craig Walsh, Albany
Disneyland was a great place to watch the moon landing. I was 18 and living in Southern California. A friend was home on leave from Vietnam and invited me to go with him. When we arrived we learned we would be able to see the event on a big screen in a food court. At that time projecting live TV for a large audience was a big deal.
Lots of families were gathering in the food court. We found a spot and started people-watching. Disneyland characters were mixing with the crowd. Mickey Mouse was there in a custom spacesuit with big ears. TV coverage was being projected with the reporters talking enthusiastically about the astronauts and what we were going to see. A TV camera was set up on a scaffolding, scanning the crowd. On TV they would occasionally show live pictures of crowds around the county watching the coverage — including our crowd at Disneyland, which got a big cheer from us!
As the picture changed to the live feed from the moon we were disappointed to see how shadowy the image was. But then we could just make out a blurry Neil Armstrong start down the ladder! Mickey Mouse in his spacesuit was on the stage by the screen waving his arms.
Just as Armstrong was about to step onto the moon’s surface a man near us lifted his young son onto his back so he could see the momentous event over the heads of the crowd. “Look at that!” the man said. “Oh, Daddy. That’s just Mickey Mouse!” the boy laughed.
A big day for almost everyone.
— Penny York, Corvallis