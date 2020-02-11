Monteith House celebrates Oregon's birthday

The Monteith Historical Society is celebrating Oregon’s 161st birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany.

Oregon was admitted to the Union as the 33rd state on Feb. 14, 1859.

During the open house, visitors can enjoy cake and punch along with music by Matt and Talia Neely, who will perform on historically accurate 1859-era instruments. Living history demonstrations will include candle-dipping, butter-churning and Laura Wagman on the spinning wheel.

Admission is free.

For more information, call the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911.

