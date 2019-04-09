A woman who died Monday morning after being struck by a log truck in the 4100 block of Highway 20 has been identified as Alexandra Flor Gatsis, 28, of Albany.
According to an Albany Police Department spokesman, investigators are still trying to learn why Gatsis was in the roadway when she was struck by the truck driven by Salem resident Joe Clascock.
Gatsis was walking northbound outside of a crosswalk. Clascock’s log truck was eastbound on Highway 20. There was no indication that speed or intoxicants were contributing factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.