Mobile health unit coming to Sweet Home

SWEET HOME — SamCare Mobile Medicine, a health clinic inside a 40-foot vehicle, will soon make regular stops in Sweet Home to offer health care for adults and children.

Every other Tuesday, starting Feb. 11, SamCare Mobile Medicine will be parked at the Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., from 2 to 6 p.m. To see the schedule of SamCare Mobile Medicine locations and hours, visit samhealth.org/MobileMed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Operating as a walk-in clinic and treating people on a first-come, first-served basis, the mobile clinic is staffed by Samaritan Health Care providers and can offer patients much of what they would find in a standard brick and mortar clinic.

Patients can be seen for illnesses such as earache, minor infections, flu-like symptoms, sprains or strains, small cuts or abrasions, minor burns, mild asthma, urinary tract infections, mental health screenings and other concerns. Patients can also receive vaccinations or be seen for a routine check-up. The mobile clinic does not offer X-rays.

While walk-ins are welcome, patients can also schedule an appointment by calling 541-768-2220. Those who are insured, should bring their insurance card, but no one will be turned away because of inability to pay.

A program of Samaritan Health Services, SamCare Mobile Medicine launched in 2018 thanks to a donation by the Pastega Family Foundation. The service is one of a growing number of mobile medical programs across the United States working to boost health care access, especially among underserved communities, while helping to decrease costly emergency room visits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0