LEBANON — The Lebanon Police Department said about noon Thursday that a woman who was believed to have been missing, has been located.
Julianne Flagg, 38, is 5’5” tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.
She was last seen about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E Street in Lebanon. She was on foot.
She was wearing a purple top, black pants, a cap and rainbow-colored Nike shoes. She is of Korean descent.
Anyone with information about this person’s whereabouts is asked to contact officer Justin McCubbins at 541-451-1751.
A picture without sunglasses might be of more help...
