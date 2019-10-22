LEBANON — A $1 million donation has capped Samaritan Health Services' capital campaign for its Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services facility that is under construction in Lebanon.
The gift from the Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care, a Portland-based organization, was announced at the Samaritan President’s Society Celebration donor event earlier this month.
Jeff Heatherington presented the donation as well as the foundation’s vision to name the building “The Barbara & Larry Mullins Center” in honor of the Mullins’ long-term leadership and dedication to the Samaritan mission of “building healthier communities together.”
Mullins is the former President/CEO of Samaritan Health Services, a position he held for 25 years. His wife, Barbara, a retired registered nurse, has advocated for expanding services to address substance use disorder throughout her career.
Samaritan was introduced to the Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care through its long-standing relationship with the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-Northwest), the medical school with a campus in Lebanon.
Paula Crone, DO, dean of COMP-Northwest, met with Lebanon Community Hospital CEO Marty Cahill and Christy Duncan from the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation about their vision for the new facility.
You have free articles remaining.
Crone made a generous gift to the Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services project through COMP-Northwest, and shared the hospital’s project plan with the Heatherington Foundation.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care and to the 500 local donors who have made this investment in our community, which will transform the lives of individuals and families who are struggling with substance use disorder,” Cahill said. “Completing fundraising for this critical project in less than two years couldn’t have been achieved without the dedication and collaboration of community members and the staff at the Albany General Hospital Foundation, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation and Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation.”
The campaign exceeded the original $4 million goal for the 16-bed residential treatment facility. With construction underway, The Barbara & Larry Mullins Center is expected to be complete by the spring of 2020. A ribbon-cutting celebration and open house will be planned.
A fund to support ongoing program and operational needs has been established with the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation. For more information about giving opportunities, contact Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation Executive Director Brandy O’Bannon at bobannon@samhealth.org or 541-451-7063.
To learn more about Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, visit samhealth.org/Recovery.