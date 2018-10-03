Chairman Roger Nyquist told his fellow Linn County commissioners on Tuesday that the Linn Economic Development Group has submitted its application to develop a transload facility — the Mid-Valley Intermodal Center — at Millersburg to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“It’s a good proposal,” Nyquist said. “It’s been a while since all of this started with Rep. (Andy) Olson and myself riding on a small bus with members of the Legislative Transportation Committee and pitching the site’s merits, almost two years ago.”
Nyquist added, “I feel good about where we are and about our chances. We’ve had very positive responses from people from all walks of life throughout our community.”
Shelley Snow, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said applications for facilities have been received from groups in Millersburg, Brooks and Ontario. They are in contention for $25 million in Connect Oregon funds to develop their proposed projects.
The Ontario project is expected to be approved, since there were no other competing applications and the plan is to have one intermodal site in the mid-valley and one in eastern Oregon.
“The initial review looks good for all three applications,” she said. “They will now go to a neutral third-party for a more in-depth review that will start this week.”
Snow said the reviewers will have 45 days to complete their work, although that may vary if they ask for more information or clarification.
“Then, the applications will go to the final review committee,” Snow said. “We hope that in January or February, recommendations can be made to the Oregon Transportation Committee.”
Freight could be brought to the transload site by truck or rail, stored in an on-site warehouse, then reloaded onto other trucks or railcars for shipment to its final destination. The site could also serve as a transfer point for intermodal shipping containers, which can switch seamlessly between truck, rail and ship transportation.
Members of the Linn Economic Development Group are the three county commissioners (Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker), Darrin Lane, Rep. Olson, Stacy Koos, James Ramseyer and Albany City Councilor Floyd Collins.
Nyquist said a purchase agreement for the 190 acres “is in place” with International Paper. The sale price is believed to be in the $10 million range.
According to the application — which is on the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp.'s website — the project is expected to generate more than $3.1 million in economic benefits to the mid-valley every year.
It is also expected to provide other benefits such as fewer accidents on Interstate 5, decreased air pollution due to fewer trucks on local highways, decreased highway congestion and reduced highway maintenance.
Construction is expected to generate $18.8 million, $7.9 million in labor and 140 construction jobs.
Agriculture is expected to be the key user of the transload facility, followed by wood products, pulp products and logs and other wood in the rough.
The application projects there is enough demand to ship 302 to 364 loaded containers per week from the site.
The majority — 75 percent of the containers — are expected to be the 40-foot intermodal containers that are used for export. Longer, 53-foot containers will be used for domestic transportation.
The Millersburg location will provide truck drivers with greater efficiencies, the application notes, since drivers cannot work more than 60 hours within seven days or 70 hours within eight days. Also, drivers are limited to a 14-hour workday, which includes down time.
The rules create a working distance of about a five-hour one-way driving distance.
In February, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced a list of five potential transmodal sites in the mid-valley — Millersburg, Brooks, Lebanon, Portland and Eugene. That list was reduced to the two finalists.
The 2017 Legislature approved funding for such a project as part of its $5.8 billion transportation plan to reduce damage and congestion to roads and increase traffic safety.