Millersburg mini-tank is a COVID Killer head-turner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On any sunny day in the mid-valley, the sight of someone mowing their lawn doesn’t usually warrant a second glance.

That’s unless you’re driving near the Jason and Cara Hibbs home on Morningstar Road in Millersburg. That’s because their lawnmower is a tank — albeit it on a miniature scale.

But it does feature a spud-launching gun turret.

By trade, Jason Hibbs, 32, builds custom furniture through his home-based Bourbon Moth company. Cara Hibbs owns and operates a home-based custom print textiles company called Oh Little Rabbit. Both have national followings on social media outlets.

“I had several orders when the COVID-19 virus hit and everything kind of got put on hold,” Jason said. “I am not good at not doing anything and one day, while I was mowing the grass, the idea of turning the mower into a tank popped into my head.”

He pulled the lawnmower into his shop and with no real plan in mind, began attaching 2 X 4s to its metal frame.

Steadily the tank began to take shape, growing more military-like with each passing day.

Hibbs used birch plywood to form the boxy shape of the tank and even curved the gun turret area to make it look as realistic as possible.