Mill City plans to aid displaced canyon families

MILL CITY — Mayor Tim Kirsch was one of the last people to evacuate his community in the early morning hours of Sept. 8.
But Kirsch, who is in his eighth term as mayor of the community of 1,900 residents that straddles the North Santiam River, gives credit for saving the town to its volunteer fire department.
Kirsch said Fire Chief Leland Ohrt and his approximately 30 volunteers stood face to face with the raging wildfire on the east side of town and kept it from roaring through the heart of the community.
“We have a very professional fire department. They train a lot, but they are used to fighting structure fires,” Kirsch said. “This was completely different. They had to build fire line, and the fire and wind was constantly shifting. They worked two days straight and they were plumb worn out.”
Kirsch praised the volunteers’ “courage and bravery” when other fire crews were ordered to fall back.
“Our local guys stayed because this is their home and their families’ homes,” Kirsch said.
Friday morning, Kirsch, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist and state Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, who lost his family home on the Marion County side of Mill City, toured the area, along with Stacie Cook, recorder for Mill City.. An overnight rainstorm scrubbed the air that a week ago was thick with smoke and ash.
The rain, while welcome, concerned Kirsch, who worried that a deluge could result in landslides or erosion that might sweep fire debris into the North Santiam River.
“We think we lost about 20 homes on both sides of the river,” Kirsch said. “We are in much better shape than Detroit, but it was bad enough.”
Friday morning, the community was also upgraded to an evacuation Level 2. Detroit remains under a Level 3 mandatory evacuation.
A bridge in the heart of the city is undergoing a multimillion-dollar upgrade and has been blocked off to vehicle traffic, making it difficult for fire crews to quickly get to properties on either side of the river.
No deaths
Kirsch said the good news is there was no known loss of life in Mill City.
“We did lose a couple real landmarks, Kelly’s Lumber Yard and the historic Reid House,” Kirsch said.
Rosie’s Café, which was initially reported to have burned, is still standing.
Kirsch said he's invested in Mill City. It’s been home nearly all of his life.
His father was born there and the family lived a few miles away in the country before moving into town in 1972.
“About 9 p.m. Labor Day, I heard the fire whistle start to go off, but it wasn’t regular, it was about every 10 or 20 minutes,” Kirsch said. “Then the power started flashing.”
About 11 o’clock, Kirsch and his wife, Theresa, could see the fire burning. Theresa and their grandson evacuated the property on the Marion County side of the river, and Kirsch went to City Hall.
Kirsch and his wife own the Mountain Café, which has been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions imposed by the state.
Although fire has scarred properties all around the community, Kirsch said Mill City folks are going to help their neighboring towns.
“It’s cleanup time, especially for our sister cities,” Kirsch said. “Our basic infrastructure didn’t get damaged.”
And, Kirsch said, the city hopes to develop some temporary RV parks, complete with utilities for families who lost their homes and want to rebuild.
“We hope to be able to host up to 50 spots, maybe more depending on demand,” Kirsch said.
For many years Mill City pulled its drinking water from the river, but in 2004 the community switched to a well system, Kirsch said. That system remains functional.
The communities of Mill City, Lyons, Gates and Mehama were all overrun by the Beachie Creek Fire. which had burned for weeks in the Opal Creek Wilderness Area before strong east winds on Labor Day blew it toward the Santiam Canyon. Detroit was ravaged by the Lionshead fire that started near Warm Springs in Central Oregon.
“We hope this tragedy will get people really talking about proper forest management,” Kirsch said. “They had the Beachie Creek Fire under control for weeks and could have put it out with retardant. Look, the Forest Service folks do a great job, but that fire should have been put out.”
Kirsch said the federal government needs to use prescribed burns in winter months to control forest vegetation.
Tour with Girod
When it comes to the topic of forest management, Girod agrees with Kirsch.
Girod has been criticized for leading a walkout by Republicans in the last legislative session over the issue of a proposed state carbon tax.
“We wanted the people to be able to vote on this issue, but a component of the bill was to outlaw harvesting trees less than 60 years old,” Girod said. “That would add to the fire danger issue, not improve the situation.”
Girod’s parents built a home on Sitkum Street on the river in 1968, a year before he graduated from Stayton High School.
He has lived in the home since 2005 and, with the help of a friend, extensively remodeled it with his own hands.
“I used some really hard exotic wood,” Girod said. “Some of it was so hard it dulled saw blades.”
A dentist by trade, Girod said he put “thousands of hours” into refurbishing the 2,000-square-foot home.
“There was a story in every board in the place,” he said.
Little remains of the home besides a fireplace, a metal toolbox and a metal outdoor light stand.
Girod’s 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck sits on metal rims, its paint consumed by the fire.
“We had no notice,” Girod said. “When Lori and I went to bed, the fire was 30 miles away. I woke up about 1:40 in the morning and saw the fire coming. I woke Lori up, we got dressed, got into two of our vehicles and drove to the Capitol.”
From there, the couple found a motel in Salem.
“The wind was so bad it scared us,” Girod said. “We thought we might get trapped by downed trees.”
Lack of access
Sitkum is a one-way-in, one-way-out road servicing eight or nine homes. All were destroyed.
“I’m shocked anything is standing,” Girod said. “We are going to take some time to let everything sink in before we talk about rebuilding. This is the fourth fire in recent years in the area. We love the people, we love the area and we love our neighbors.”
Girod said rebuilding will hinge a bit for everyone in the canyon area on how quickly they can get permits from both Linn and Marion counties. Commissioners for both counties met Thursday in Salem and pledged to work in harmony to help families rebuild as quickly as possible.
“People have to understand, you cannot load the forests with fuels,” Girod said. “We have to harvest more trees. It’s safer than letting them burn and go to waste. It is terrible to take the state’s biggest asset and waste it.”
Girod said the amount of carbon released by the million acres that have burned in Oregon in the last two weeks will likely equal five years of that released by the use of fossil fuels.
“Even the snags and stumps will release carbon over the next 20 years as they decompose,” Girod said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!