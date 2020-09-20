Mill City plans to aid displaced canyon families

The rain, while welcome, concerned Kirsch, who worried that a deluge could result in landslides or erosion that might sweep fire debris into the North Santiam River.

“We think we lost about 20 homes on both sides of the river,” Kirsch said. “We are in much better shape than Detroit, but it was bad enough.”

Friday morning, the community was also upgraded to an evacuation Level 2. Detroit remains under a Level 3 mandatory evacuation.

A bridge in the heart of the city is undergoing a multimillion-dollar upgrade and has been blocked off to vehicle traffic, making it difficult for fire crews to quickly get to properties on either side of the river.

No deaths

Kirsch said the good news is there was no known loss of life in Mill City.

“We did lose a couple real landmarks, Kelly’s Lumber Yard and the historic Reid House,” Kirsch said.

Rosie’s Café, which was initially reported to have burned, is still standing.

Kirsch said he's invested in Mill City. It’s been home nearly all of his life.

His father was born there and the family lived a few miles away in the country before moving into town in 1972.