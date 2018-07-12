Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MILL CITY — Citywide yard sale “Dog Daze” will be held Saturday, Aug. 18.

Signup deadline to have sales included on the Dog Daze map is Monday, Aug. 13. Forms are available at City Hall. Cost is $2 for individuals or $5 for businesses and civic groups. For patrons, maps will be available at local businesses the day of the sale.

For more information, call 503-897-2302.

