MILL CITY — Citywide yard sale “Dog Daze” will be held Saturday, Aug. 18.
Signup deadline to have sales included on the Dog Daze map is Monday, Aug. 13. Forms are available at City Hall. Cost is $2 for individuals or $5 for businesses and civic groups. For patrons, maps will be available at local businesses the day of the sale.
For more information, call 503-897-2302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.