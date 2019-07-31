Eight-year-old Mason Eckhardt kept his eye on a group of rubber ducks bobbing on the current of the artificial pond, carefully gauging their speed as they moved toward him.
When the time was right, he flung his plastic ring in a graceful arc, only to see it bounce off a duck’s back and land in the water, denying him a chance to win a giant stuffed animal.
Those are the breaks at the Ring a Duck booth, one of more than three dozen midway attractions at this year’s Benton County Fair & Rodeo, which started Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis.
But the disappointment was only temporary. Mason, from Vancouver, Washington, was at the fair with his brother Alex, 6, and their Sedewitz cousins Brooke, 12, Emily, 17, and Lauren, 17, from Michigan, who were all in Corvallis for a visit with grandparents Bruce and Donna Eckhardt.
Even though none of them won a prize at the Ring a Duck booth, they still had the rest of the midway to explore.
And with a new operator this year, the midway has a fresh array of rides, games and food booths to choose from.
Rainier Amusements of Portland brought 20 rides, 10 games and four food booths to this year’s fair, along with a crew of about 40 people to run them all. The family-owned company works more than 40 events a year in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, including numerous county fairs and the granddaddy of them all, Oregon State Fair in Salem.
Rainier’s most popular attraction these days is also its newest, said co-owner Crystal Hoss. Called the Pirate Ship, the ride seats about two dozen people in something that looks like a Spanish galleon, whirling them high into the air like astronauts in training.
“It swings back and forth and gives you that dropping sensation in your belly,” Hoss said.
While most people don’t get sick on Rainier’s rides, Hoss does advise against eating too much before climbing aboard.
“I don’t know why parents love to feed their children and then throw them on the spinny rides,” she said with a shake of the head.
Fairgoers can purchase tickets for individual rides and games or buy an all-day wrist band, but in either case Hoss urges people to keep their receipts. With Rainier’s electronic ticketing system, the company can scan a barcode to replace a lost ticket – or even find a wayward child.
“If little Danny is supposed to meet Mom and he’s 15 minutes late, Mom can bring me her receipt and I can punch it in and say, ‘OK, Danny’s right over here,’” she said.
“It’s kind of a nice safety feature.”
Addie Copeland and Averie Allcock of Corvallis, both 10, took a spin on the Pirate Ship on Wednesday, and the two friends gave the new ride mixed reviews.
“It was really fun! I like when you go really high,” said Addie, adding that she wasn’t scared a bit.
“I was,” admitted Averie. “My stomach, like, dropped. That’s what made me scared.”
But would they do it again? That question got an enthusiastic “yes” from both girls.
Besides the Pirate Ship, other high-octane rides for thrill-seekers include the Power Surge, the Kamikaze, the Tornado and Starship Exodus. There’s also the Ferris wheel, for those who like their rides a little more sedate, and kid-friendly attractions such as the Berry-Go-Round, Sky Fighter and Bulgy the Whale.
Fairgoers can also try their hand at winning a prize by hitting a target with a squirt gun, tossing basketballs through a hoop or ringing one of those elusive ducks.
And of course the midway features classic fair food offerings such as corndogs and curly fries, cotton candy, funnel cakes, elephant ears and, yes, even deep-fried Oreos.
Ryan Miller of Corvallis took a spin on the Power Surge, which lifts riders high into the air, whirls them in a circle and spins them upside-down. His 9-yer-old son, Jaxson, was a bit skeptical, so Miller rode with his son’s friend Cash Brandt, also 9.
“It was awesome!” Cash announced.
If possible, Miller enjoyed the ride even more than his young companion, throwing his arms out wide and whooping loudly the whole time.
“He was my excuse to get on this,” Miller admitted afterward. “It was under the guise of keeping him safe, but it was an excuse for me to go.”
After coming safely back to earth, Miller said, he was hoping to go again later — this time with his son.
“That’s the idea,” he said.