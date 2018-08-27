SWEET HOME — After months of inactivity, thousands of car and truck windshield wipers went back to work Monday morning, as the first measurable rainfall in months fell upon much of the mid-valley.
According to Craig Pettinger, Sweet Home unit forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry in Sweet Home, much of the area received about one-tenth of an inch of rain from late Sunday night until about 8 a.m. Monday.
“It started about 11:30 p.m. Sunday,” Pettinger said. “It was never really hard rain, more like a heavy mist, but we will definitely take it.”
Pettinger said it’s likely that some areas, such as higher elevations east of Sweet Home, received more rainfall.
“It was certainly a nice shot in the arm,” Pettinger said. “We got just enough rain that we reduced the industrial fire level to a 'two' and told the loggers to go hog-wild today. East winds are coming and by Wednesday, this moisture will likely disappear.”
Many area logging operations have been idle for about two weeks due to lack of rainfall and temperatures in the mid-90s.
Pettinger said other good news is that, although no more rain is in the immediate forecast, no lightning is predicted.
Pettinger reminded the public that the backyard burning ban remains in place and noted that he's concerned about the number of illegal campfires being found along the Quartzville Corridor.
“Almost every night there are problems up Quartzville,” Pettinger said. “The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is doing a great job patrolling and they are writing tickets. There’s no such thing as a warning right now.”
Staff and equipment from the Sweet Home Unit have been dispatched to the Terwilliger fire, which started last week about 5 miles southeast of Blue River near Cougar Reservoir in Lane County.
Pettinger said the local office sent down two engines, overhead equipment and is rotating staff on the 5,400-acre fire.
“It’s on Forest Service property, but only a few hundred yards from private property,” Pettinger said.
There are about 400 personnel on the fire. Aerial attacks had to be curtailed briefly Monday due to an illegal drone flying over the area.
The mid-valley forecast calls for a high of about 90 degrees Tuesday and 82 on Wednesday, then dropping back into the 70s for several days. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-50s, possibly dropping to 49 on Friday and Saturday.
There is a 10 percent chance of showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.