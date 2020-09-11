Mid-valley residents remember those who perished in 9/11 attacks

At 8:46 a.m. Friday morning several dozen mid-valley residents gathered at the American Legion Post 10 in Albany to pay homage to the 2,977 people who were killed by terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a farm field in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
Post 10 Commander David Solomon said the attack by Al Qaeda terrorists “wounded our nation” and was an “unforgiving, horrific act.”
On that day, terrorists hijacked planes and flew them into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Passengers on board United Airlines Flight 93 battled their hijackers and the plane crashed into a farm field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.
Solomon was a first responder on that day in New York City and lost numerous colleagues and friends.
“It was one of the most devastating days in our nation’s history,” Solomon said. “I fear that the knowledge about Sept. 11, the anger we felt that day, is fading from our memories, but families are still suffering due to the gaping holes of lost loved ones in their families.”
Eighty percent of those killed that day were men and the deceased ranged in age from 2 to 85. About 1,000 were military veterans.
It took 99 days to extinguish the fires.
Solomon said 343 firefighters, 23 police officers, 37 port authority staff members, 7 EMTs died that day and thousands more have died from health issues associated with breathing in toxic air that day, what he called “World Trade Center disease.”
Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa said the 9/11 attacks “touched all of our hearts across the nation. We are all one nation together.”
Konopa said Oregon is facing another devastating event with nearly 1 million acres of wildland fires.
“We must make sure our hearts are with everyone,” Konopa said. “Our landscape has changed. Lives have been lost. People have been hurt and homes lost.”
Konopa said she has lived in Albany her whole life and has never seen a fire of this magnitude, what she called an unprecedented event.
Konopa said the first responders helping people with wildfires today, have the same caring hearts as those who ran into the World Trade Center to help others while it was collapsing around them.
“They saved lives then and they are doing the same thing today,” Konopa said.
Senatorial candidate Jo Rae Perkins said she vividly remembers learning about the attacks 19 years ago and those memories stir deep emotions within her.
“We have way more things in common than not,” Perkins said. “We all need to love and be loved; to have a roof over our heads; food; and to have the government leave us alone to enjoy our lives as we see fit.”
Perkins said the United States has “been so divided since 9/11.”
“But on that day, we were all Americans, just as we are today in Oregon,” Perkins said. “We must all pull together to overcome these wildfires.”
Colors were presented and retired by members of area American Legion Rider groups. Invocation and benediction was given by Post 10 Chaplain Chuck Zeitler.
Nancy Randall led singing of the National Anthem and Let There Be Peace on Earth.
Mid-valley residents presented floral wreaths in honor of those who died, especially those for whom Solomon attended funerals.
The Post 10 Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute in honor of the attack victims.
