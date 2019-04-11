The lower fuel prices mid-valley drivers enjoyed three months ago have now jumped by more than 50 cents per gallon at some service stations.
A quick check of area gas prices shows the low for a gallon of regular gasoline in the $2.99 to $3.05 price range. In January, several stations were selling regular-grade gasoline for $2.49 per gallon.
But at more rural service stations and those near Interstate 5, the price of regular has increased from $3.19 to $3.39 per gallon and premium fuel is as much as $3.79.
Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline, according to the AAA, is $2.76. A year ago this time it was $2.65.
Although fuel prices may continue to increase for several weeks, AAA predicts summer fuel prices will be less than a year ago. AAA is forecasting the national average this summer will be in the $2.76 range, down from $2.85 last summer. The current increase in prices is due to the annual spring maintenance at refineries and the switch-over to summer fuel blends.
Southern states continue to see the lowest fuel prices in the $2.46 to $2.55 per gallon range.
Michigan residents have seen the biggest jump in fuel prices, up 75 cents in recent weeks. Ohio prices are up 67 cents and Indiana up 59 cents per gallon.