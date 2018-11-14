Mid-valley firefighters are working long hours attempting to contain the explosive Camp Fire that has devastated Paradise, California.
The fire has claimed at least 42 lives and is the deadliest wildland fire in the state’s history.
Two mid-valley task forces convoyed to the fire-ravaged area Friday and have been working 12- and 24-hour shifts since, according to Sweet Home Fire Chief David Barringer.
Barringer said that Sweet Home Battalion Chief Shannon Pettner reported that four of the six Sweet Home firefighters, plus fellow firefighters from Lebanon, have been searching for human remains.
“It’s pretty rough duty,” Barringer said. “The fire was explosive, but if they can find remains, it will help families have closure.”
Thirteen bodies were recovered in the area on Monday.
Barringer said the Sweet Home Fire District sent four firefighters on a Type I engine and two on a Type III engine (four-wheel-drive unit) that is working with Albany firefighters running lines and mopping up spot fires at Oroville.
“They are triaging homes and making sure people have evacuated,” Barringer said. “They are also putting out spot fires as needed.”
Barringer said the area is extremely dry and humidity is low.
“They haven’t had measurable rainfall in 212 days,” he said. “There are wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. It’s about 60 degrees, but it’s just so dry, everything is burning. There is significant fire behavior. It is nowhere near contained.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Camp Fire was at 125,000 acres and had claimed more than 7,100 structures.
Barringer said he expects the task forces will be on duty their full 16-day limit.
According to Albany Fire Chief John Bradner, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office activated 15 strike teams over the weekend, sending 75 engines and some 300 firefighters to the Camp Fire.
Albany sent one engine, two command vehicles and 12 firefighters.
Firefighters also came from Sweet Home, Lebanon, Harrisburg, Halsey/Shedd, Tangent, Scio, Corvallis, and Philomath.
Bradner said he has received some texts from his firefighters.
“They are working hard down there and are in it for the long haul,” Bradner said. “The intention is for them to be deployed for the full two weeks and come home about Nov. 25. It’s amazing that a town of 27,000 people is gone.”
According to a social media post on the Lebanon Fire District page firefighters, “Saw lots of devastation today (Monday). Many homes were nothing but ash inside of a foundation.”
Lebanon firefighters said they supported “back firing operations in the afternoon” and completed lots of “mop up.”
They said body recovery for their fellow mid-valley firefighters was “both physically and mentally draining.”
After four days, the crews “are in “great spirits but we’re dirty, cold, and socked in with smoke on the fire line tonight.”
Local residents are grateful for what all of the firefighters are doing.
While eating at a local restaurant, a mother and her children showed the firefighters a large “thank you” sign they had made.
“Obviously, we loved it! It’s truly an honor to be here for this community and the state of California,” the firefighters noted.
The Camp Fire started in the early morning hours on Nov. 8. It was fueled by intense north winds, a dry air mass and “critically dry fuels,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.
As of Tuesday evening, it was about 35 percent contained.
In addition to California fire crews, firefighters from Oregon, Wyoming, Washington, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska are battling the fires.
Forecast low relative humidity and dry fuel moisture combined with steep rugged terrain are expected to continue to impede control operations.