Fourteen structural firefighters and two administrators from Linn and Benton counties and three firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit are among nearly 2,000 firefighting personnel battling the 12,000-acre Garner Complex blaze in Josephine and Jackson counties.
Gov. Kate Brown declared the fire an emergency late last week, initiating the state’s conflagration act, which frees up city and district fire teams to assist at fires outside of their regular coverage areas.
“We sent a task force of engines Saturday morning with 14 personnel from Albany, Lebanon, Corvallis, Philomath, Harrisburg and Sweet Home,” said John Bradner, Linn County Fire Defense Board chief. “At this point, we have no idea when they will get back. We’re not hearing anything about demobilization yet, so it will likely be a few more days before our crew gets back.”
Bradner said the mid-valley had sent a team to the 80,000-acre Substation Fire in Sherman County, but it returned home Friday.
“We sent four engines and 21 individuals,” Bradner said.
Bradner encouraged the public to think about ways to eliminate fire potential, and that thought was echoed by the Oregon Department of Forestry. .
The mid-valley forecast calls for highs in the 90s through Saturday.
Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said that locally, fires have been few, but an abandoned campfire was found Monday morning near Moose Creek east of Sweet Home.
“It was on Forest Service property, but near private property,” Pettinger said. “The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking into this one.”
Pettinger said the good news is that lightning is not in the forecast during the hot days ahead and winds are expected to be minimal.
“We have moved the Industrial Fire Precaution Level board to a three and the public fire board to extreme,” Pettinger said.
If the Industrial Fire Precaution Level moves to a four, it would lead to a complete shutdown of logging operations.
The U.S. Forest Service has shut down all fires in dispersed camping areas and Oregon State Parks has banned all open fires, including campfires in metal fire rings, until weather conditions improve.
The ban is effective at campgrounds, day-use areas, beaches and areas of shoreline managed by the state.
The city of Lebanon is prohibiting all campfires and open flames in all parks, campgrounds, trail areas and day-use areas effective immediately.
The fire ban applies to wood, charcoal and other flame sources that cannot be turned off with a valve. Only liquid fuel stoves are allowed.
Linn County Parks Director Brian Carroll said campfires are still allowed in the county parks, but only in metal fire rings.
The state ban includes all wood and charcoal fires. Fires that use liquefied fuels that can be turned on and off with a valve are allowed, but they should not be left unattended.
Campfires are still allowed in improved Linn County Parks campgrounds, but only in metal fire rings, said Parks Director Brian Carroll.
“Plus, we are asking folks to have a bucket of water handy if they have a campfire,” Carroll said.
The public is also reminded that no backyard burning is allowed, not even in metal burn barrels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.