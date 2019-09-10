Multiple mid-valley employers are sponsoring a Day of Action from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.
More than 200 event volunteers will package 80,000 food-for-home meals for families of children at risk of going hungry. Volunteers will also promote learning and literacy with 900 book bags packed with new books and school supplies.
Volunteer registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the event.
Sponsors include ATI (Allegheny Technologies), Oregon Freeze Dry, Weyerhauser, Georgia-Pacific and the Linn County Expo Center. The Day of Action is supported by the United Ways serving Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.