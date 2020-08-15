Mid-valley braces for 100-degree weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With 100-degree triple-digit temperatures forecast for the mid-valley and much of western Oregon Saturday and Sunday, the Oregon Department of Forestry has moved the public fire danger level to extreme as of Friday morning.

The new fire danger level means campfires are no longer allowed on public lands. Smoking while traveling in forestlands is not allowed, except in vehicles or on improved roads, in boats or on water.

Fireworks are banned as is backyard burning.

Firefighting equipment is required while traveling in public lands except on state highways, county roads and driveways.

As of Friday afternoon, Oregon was experiencing three wildland fires including the 971-acre Mosier Creek fire east of Hood River in the Columbia Gorge; the 1,249-acre Ben Young fire in southern Oregon and the 3,391-acre Neals Hill fire in Harney County.

The Mosier Creek fire is only 10% contained, while the Ben Young and Neals Hill fires ae each more than 90% contained.

Nighttime lows are expected to be well above normal, in the high 60s, possible low 70s in more urban areas.