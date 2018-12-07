Linn County Mental Health consumers, their families, friends and staff are invited to the annual Mental Health Association of Linn County Christmas dinner on Dec 10.
The turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be at Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. S.W. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a salad or dessert.
The evening will feature a concert by South Albany High School’s Ascend Choir, bingo and sing-alongs with Santa. Consumers who would like to showcase their musical or artistic talents are asked to call Larry Van at 541-967-3866, ext. 2195.
Also in store after dinner will be “Santa’s Duct Tape Fundraiser.” Santa and his helpers will hoist two long strips of duct tape over the audience as everyone sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” There’s no obligation, but those who wish can stick coins, cash or checks on the duct tape. All proceeds will go to the Mental Health Association to help fund future Christmas dinners and summer picnics.
Those unable to attend the Dec. 10 dinner but who wish to donate can send checks to the Mental Health Association of Linn County, 155 Cherry Lane NE, Albany, OR 97321.