A group of Samaritan Health Services providers — including neuropsychologists, psychologists, and physical, occupational and speech and language therapists — are teaming up on a class for patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild stage dementia, and their caregivers.
The free, four-week class, "Aging Well: Tools and Strategies for Coping with Memory Loss," will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive in Corvallis. Patients and caregivers or family members will attend the class together.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 3.
For more information, call 541-812-5760.