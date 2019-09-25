Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Willamette Memorial Park will host a memorial service to honor babies who died before birth at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery, 2640 Old Salem Road NE.
The service offers a way for families to grieve while also providing support and closure, no matter how long ago the loss. A pastor will lead a nondenominational memorial service and all are welcome to speak or read in honor of loved ones.
Families can bring cremains or symbolic items like written messages, rose petals or various other items to be buried. All are invited to record a brief entry in the memorial book kept at Willamette Memorial Park.
For more information regarding the memorial service, contact Willamette Memorial Park manager Michelle Gouldsmith at 541-926-3831; Samaritan Albany General Hospital perinatal support nurse Heidi Ripp at 541-812-4307; or maternity care coordinator Rocio Badger at 541-812-4303 for Spanish speakers.