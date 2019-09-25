{{featured_button_text}}

Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Willamette Memorial Park will host a memorial service to honor babies who died before birth at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery, 2640 Old Salem Road NE.

The service offers a way for families to grieve while also providing support and closure, no matter how long ago the loss. A pastor will lead a nondenominational memorial service and all are welcome to speak or read in honor of loved ones.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Families can bring cremains or symbolic items like written messages, rose petals or various other items to be buried. All are invited to record a brief entry in the memorial book kept at Willamette Memorial Park.

For more information regarding the memorial service, contact Willamette Memorial Park manager Michelle Gouldsmith at 541-926-3831; Samaritan Albany General Hospital perinatal support nurse Heidi Ripp at 541-812-4307; or maternity care coordinator Rocio Badger at 541-812-4303 for Spanish speakers.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags