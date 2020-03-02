Memorial expansion planned

Octogenarian Harlen Neal doesn’t go around looking for work.

But if the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association receives a $15,000 state grant, 10 new memorial panels will be added at Timber-Linn Memorial Park. That means Neal, who's been laying bricks since two days after his high school graduation, will have lots to do over the next couple years.

There are currently 30 panels at the memorial, each of which can hold 65 names.

“We have two open panels, so it’s time to expand and look to the future,” Neal said.

The association is working with the city of Albany on the expansion plans, according to Neal, and the city submitted the Heritage grant request to the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neal said the expansion will include developing of a Gold Star memorial area for families that have lost loved ones in war.

“We expect to hear about the grant around May 1,” he said. “If we are successful, we will start Phase I (the Gold Star memorial) in July or August.”

The other two phases will involve the addition of the 10 brick panels.