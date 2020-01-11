Meetings will offer info about strokes

Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke in free mid-valley seminars offered this month and in February.

The first will be held Jan. 21 in conference rooms 3 and 4 at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A second is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Reimer Conference Room at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Both seminars run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.