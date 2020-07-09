Medals of Honor for life-saving Harrisburg firefighters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Three Harrisburg firefighters were honored Tuesday evening with Medals of Honor, the highest award presented by the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, for their part in rescuing a 61-year-old man from a home that was on fire on Feb. 11, 2019.

Honored at a ceremony at the community’s new fire hall were Chief Bart Griffith, Capt. Matt McCarl and firefighter Aleshia DeLanoy.

Medals and certificates were presented by Sweet Home Fire Chief David Barringer, representing the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association. Barringer nominated the firefighters for the award.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to firefighters who have shown extreme courage in the line of duty; have gone above and beyond the call of duty; placed themselves in imminent danger to their life or lost their life; or have performed an act to save or protect a human life.

According to Barringer, firefighters responded to the call about 3 a.m. Engine 41 was the first unit on scene, with Capt. McCarl and firefighter Tyler Okerman on board.

Engine 42 followed closely behind with Chief Griffith and firefighter DeLanoy on board. Also responding were Lt. Mike Christianson and firefighters Kurt Lang and Brett Speedy of the Junction City Fire Department.