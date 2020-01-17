Mayfield sentenced to 13 months for 2016 Highway 20 fatality

Nightingale died eight days later.

“I take full responsibility for my role in this accident,” Mayfield said, addressing a packed courtroom.

Mayfield said he accepted whatever sentence McHill handed down as "God’s will." He repeatedly apologized to the Nightingale family, noting that his attorneys had kept him from doing so before.

“I am a broken man with a broken heart and spirit,” he said.

He added that it was apparent that Nightingale was “an incredible son, husband, uncle and father.”

“I wish I could have known him,” Mayfield said. “I pray every day for all of you. I am so sorry for all of the pain I have caused you.”

Mayfield said he does not remember the crash, only that someone had turned a truck in front of his. Then he heard a woman’s voice telling him he was going to be all right although he was severely injured, and that he was hung up on the truck's door jam while being extricated by medics.

