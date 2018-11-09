Like many other communities across the United States, mid-valley residents rallied around their “boys” in World War I, according to amateur historian and Navy veteran Louie White, who's spent many hours over the past year researching the role of area residents during the War to End All Wars.
This year’s Albany Veterans Day Parade theme is “A Century of Valor – WW I to Present Day,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
White's initial goal was simple enough: to learn about the war's effect on local families for a talk he was giving before the Daughters of the American Revolution. That information will provide the foundation of discussions in 2019, when the American Legion Post 10 celebrates its 100th anniversary.
“It has actually been fascinating,” White said. “They were called ‘our boys’ and they did so much in the trenches in Europe, but the cohesiveness of being in the military, of being in combat, provided them with knowledge and initiative to make great things happen when they came home.”
The war began in 1914, but the United States did not enter until 1917, joining the Allies (France, the British Empire, Japan, Italy and Russia, among them) to fight the Central Powers (which included Germany and Austria-Hungary). Over its four years, nearly 10 million soldiers — including some 120,000 Americans — on both sides died of combat wounds or of influenza and other diseases that were also taking a toll on civilian populations worldwide.
“Albany was actually an important hub for soldiers headed to Ft. Lewis in California,” White said. “It is well-documented that the local folks treated the soldiers passing through wonderfully. They provided refreshments, and if the soldiers were in town long enough, they held dances and other events for them.”
They also did their part by planting victory gardens and sending gift packages.
According to White, soldiers sent numerous telegrams back to Albany, thanking the community.
Members of the Spanish American War Veterans and the Grand Army of the Republic also provided support to local soldiers and their families.
“These two groups were significant in the area until the 1930s,” White said. “They spoke many times to area students about patriotism. When local veterans died, it was those groups that provided full military honors, that’s now handled by the American Legion and the VFW.”
Although attention was focused on the soldiers, White said, some 21,000 female nurses served as well.
“We were unprepared when this war broke out,” he said. “The Selective Service Act came into play and at first it was for young men ages 21 to 30, but it then expanded to men ages 18 to 45. Can you imagine going to basic training at 45?”
White said DAR members and Boy Scouts were major players in selling bonds.
“Of course, Liberty bonds were sold and every community had its quota,” he said. “They would put the information on the front page of the newspaper. I’m from Crabtree, and it seems like Crabtree always came through and met its quota.”
“It was an amazingly destructive war,” White said. “Europe was decimated and the flu was also taking its toll on civilians.”
White pointed out that the veteran’s home in Lebanon is named after Edward C. Allworth, in honor of a Corvallis man who risked his life to save his men during a WWI battle. Allworth came back to Corvallis after that war and managed the Oregon State University Memorial Union for decades.
“The war also built many men who would go on to do great things such as World War II leaders John J. Pershing and future presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry Truman,” White said.
White said the “average grunt” in the trenches also came home to families in the mid-valley and used their cohesiveness and military order to push communities like Albany forward.
“The American Legion and Auxiliary bought a new 1925 Studebaker ambulance for the city of Albany,” White said. “The men took over local leadership roles that led to Albany’s growth. And groups like the American Legion and Auxiliary developed and sponsor programs such as Boys State and Girls State.”
White will continue to perform research for the American Legion’s 100th anniversary as well as the multi-year work he's doing cataloging military photos at the Albany Regional Museum.
“There are about 4,000 photos,” he said. “David Morris and I have been studying them and Linda Collins of the museum has been scanning them into the computer system. Now, we are attaching as much information about those pictured as we can.”
White said all of this weekend’s events are important, but Saturday morning’s memorial service at Timber-Linn Memorial Park is the heart of all events.
“It is because of the sacrifices of our veterans, especially those who paid the ultimate price that we enjoy our freedoms,” White said. “We should never take that for granted.”