A Utah man was sentenced Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court to 11 years for first-degree sexual abuse, stemming from a crime committed in Lebanon in 2011.
Juan Palomo Jr., 33, was set to go to trial this fall on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, forcible sodomy and sexual penetration but reached a deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded no contest.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the victim in the case read a statement detailing her fear, anxiety and other long-lasting effects of the abuse. Family members also gave statements as to the effects the abuse had on the victim.
The crimes, which took place between 2011 and 2012 and involved a child under the age of 10, included four separate incidents. The crimes were initially reported to the Lebanon Police Department, but according to the state, no follow-up investigation was conducted. After attending counseling, the victim detailed the abuse again and the family approached the Lebanon Police Department for a second time.
Palomo was arrested in Utah in November of last year. He reportedly relocated to the state shortly after the abuse took place.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish commended the family and detectives involved in the case, saying there were “many heroes.”
She told Palomo there was nothing she could say to change what he was thinking, noting his mind was most likely on the prison sentence he would be serving.
“I hope you think of the devastation you did do this young lady,” she said.
Restitution in the case was set to be revisited in 90 days after the victim submitted counseling costs to the court.