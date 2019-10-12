The Linn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a 34-year-old man who fled an attempted traffic stop Thursday evening on Fry Road southeast of Albany.
According to a Sheriff's Officespokesperson, a deputy stopped a vehicle at 10:13 p.m. Thursday for nonworking taillights. Two people were inside. Passenger Kammie Turner, 22, of Lebanon, was arrested on outstanding warrants. The 34-year-old male driver gave a false name.
A scuffle ensued when the deputy attempted to arrest him, and the suspect, who had a handcuff on his left wrist, fled the scene. Tracker dogs were called out and the area was searched, but he was not found.
Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.