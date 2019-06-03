{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor Templeton

Taylor Austin Templeton, 24, was arrested about 3 p.m. Saturday after leading Lebanon police officers on a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour.

According to information released Monday, an officer was on patrol near the intersection of F Street and South Seventh Street when he saw a Honda Civic which appeared to match the description of a reported stolen vehicle.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly sped away. The pursuit ended when the Honda pulled off the roadway into a field near the intersection of Sand Ridge Road and Rock Hill Drive.

Templeton and a male passenger were detained without further incident.

Templeton was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, recklessly endangering another passenger, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, tampering with physical evidence and offensive littering.

Templeton was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where he received a medical evaluation prior to being transported to the Linn County Jail, where he remained on Monday.

The vehicle’s passenger was not charged with any crimes.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

