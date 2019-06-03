Taylor Austin Templeton, 24, was arrested about 3 p.m. Saturday after leading Lebanon police officers on a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour.
According to information released Monday, an officer was on patrol near the intersection of F Street and South Seventh Street when he saw a Honda Civic which appeared to match the description of a reported stolen vehicle.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly sped away. The pursuit ended when the Honda pulled off the roadway into a field near the intersection of Sand Ridge Road and Rock Hill Drive.
Templeton and a male passenger were detained without further incident.
Templeton was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, recklessly endangering another passenger, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, tampering with physical evidence and offensive littering.
Templeton was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where he received a medical evaluation prior to being transported to the Linn County Jail, where he remained on Monday.
The vehicle’s passenger was not charged with any crimes.