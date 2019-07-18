A man and his dog escaped injury Thursday afternoon when a flatbed truck traveling northbound on Interstate 5 with about 2,000 pounds of steel beams rolled over near the Exit 239 off-ramp near Jefferson.
The rollover was called in at around 1:07 p.m. According to Jefferson Fire District logistics supervisor Stephanie McClung, the man was briefly trapped in the truck, but both he and his dog escaped before fire crews arrived.
She added that the vehicle partially blocked the fast lane of the interstate. The truck's back strap came undone, but the vehicle did not lose its cargo.
"The back beams were sticking out," she said. "Otherwise, they were contained to the truck."
The Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.