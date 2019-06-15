One man was killed, another was injured and a third was arrested and charged Saturday after an early morning crash on 1000 Line Road in Toledo.
According to a news release, Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies, the Toledo Fire Department and Pacific West Ambulance responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from 22-year-old Brendon Thomas of Toledo.
Thomas was a passenger in a white Ford F-350 that had gone off the road and was resting atop its roof 300 feet down a steep hillside. When deputies reached the truck, they found the body of Nikolas Yost, 25, of Toledo, partially ejected from the vehicle.
They then searched for the reported driver and found 30-year-old Robert Bauman, also of Toledo, in the brush, a short distance from where the pickup had left the road. Bauman exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody.
An initial investigation determined that Bauman was driving eastbound, unsafely, when his truck failed to negotiate a curve and tumbled down the hillside. The report also said that neither Yost nor Thomas were willing passengers. No further details were immediately available.
Bauman and Thomas were transported to Newport Pacific Communities Hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. Thomas' were considered serious, but he was later released.
After being medically cleared, Bauman was taken to the Lincoln County Jail. He was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, DUII, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, felony failure to perform the duties of drivers to injured persons, third-degree felony assault, and first-degree manslaughter. His bail was set at $560,000.
The incident remains under investigation. Also involved are members from the Lincoln County DA's office as well as the Newport and Toledo police departments, plus additional members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and its drone unit.