Justin William Miles, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mistreatment and failure to appear, after a 7-month-old boy left in his care sustained life-threatening injuries.
According to information released by the Lebanon Police Department, the boy was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with a skull fracture and bruising on his legs.
Lebanon police officers and staff from the Department of Human Services went to 735 Walnut Street in Lebanon on Wednesday. Officials said an unlicensed daycare was being operated there.
Miles was the only adult worker on site. Officials interviewed him and found evidence that led to him being taken into custody and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Lebanon Police and DHS officials have notified other families using the daycare.
The LPD has had previous contact with Miles, although none were of a criminal nature.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chis Miner at 541-258-4314.