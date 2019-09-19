Nancy Stiobbe is retired after working in the retail industry for many years, but she would like to work a couple of days per week to supplement her pension.
Karen Chambers of All Star Labor & Staffing told Stiobbe she had come to the right place Wednesday afternoon during the 25th annual Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Business Extravaganza at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
“Right now, with a very low unemployment rate, it can be difficult for employers to fill open positions,” Chambers said. “But for us, business is really good. There are lots of good jobs available. We just need to find the right people to fill them.”
Oregon’s August unemployment rate was just 4%.
All Star was on hand at one of 129 booths the 1,500 guests could visit, learning about everything from job opportunities in the mid-valley to what goods and services are offered by local businesses.
Chambers said that company owners and managers can reduce their stress levels by working with companies like All Star.
“Let’s say a manufacturing company is looking for a few people and they put out an ad,” Chambers said. “They might get 100 applicants and feel overwhelmed. That doesn’t bother us in the least. In fact, sorting through those applications is what we do.”
Chambers added once they get the five top applicants for that manufacturing jobs, she now has 95 other job seekers whose skills may be needed by other employers in the mid-valley.
“We work with companies from agriculture and manufacturing to health care,” Chambers said.
But regardless of their niche, all of the companies are sharing the same problem: finding and keeping good employees.
“Somewhere along the line there has been a hiccup in training people about the basics of being a good employee,” she said.
That includes showing up for work on time every day, being neat and clean and knowing how to get along with one’s co-workers and the general public.
“I love this business expo,” Chambers said. “I come every year and look forward to interacting with other businesses and people stopping by.”
Randy Wells, manager of the Sizzler restaurant in Albany, was busy handing out business cards, grapes and marinated meatballs.
“We’re always looking for good employees,” Wells said. “It’s getting harder to find good employees who will stay more than a day or two. If I can keep them until the third or fourth day, I have a chance.”
Wells said he has 28 employees and he is willing to train newcomers, age 16 and up.
“We work with folks, especially high school kids,” Wells said. “Right now, I have three high school kids who are in sports programs, they are working weekends. When their sport ends, we will adjust their shifts to meet their new schedules.”
“It’s amazing how hard it is for some people to just be nice,” Wells said of hiring issues. “We need people who show up, work hard and are kind to others. It’s the basic rules of making it in life.”
Jeb Forster was busy handing out plates of pizza, mini-sandwiches and french fries, promoting the new Shortstops Hamburgers, Shakes & Fries expected to open near its sister operation, Southpaws, in North Albany in a few weeks.
“We’re looking for staff, but it’s good that we are using staff from Southpaws to get us up and running,” Forster said.
Forster said he was at the Extravaganza to let business owners and other townspeople know about the new restaurant.
Sandy Headington dropped by to welcome her new neighbor. Headington is head of the floral department at the North Albany IGA store.
She too was drumming up business contacts.
“We’ve been out there about a year and half and we want to get the word out,” Headington said. “I’m having a great time. We’re meeting customers and seeing new people.”
Ken and Sally Malueg of Corvallis were among many visitors at the North Albany IGA booth.
Sally Malueg said the couple shop in Albany quite a bit and they enjoy seeing what local stores and restaurants are offering.
Terry Marstall, sales and service manager for the Albany Les Schwab Tire Store, said he started with the company at age 18 in Philomath.
Now 50 years old, Marstall said Les Schwab offers on-the-job training and anyone willing to work hard can move up. Plus, the company offers outstanding benefits, Marstall said.
“We’re all about teamwork,” Marstall said. “We are all working for the same objective, and that is customer service.”
Marstall said potential employees must be at least 18 years old.
Tim Nortz and Molly Hitchen of BBSI (Barrett Business Services Inc.) a human relations firm with local offices in Albany, Eugene and Salem, said they work with companies with one to 500 employees.
“We can do everything from business consulting to payroll, developing an employee handbook or business plans, or recruiting employees,” Hitchen said.
She added that as it becomes more difficult to find good employees, BBSI can help employers create incentives such as day care subsidies, or reconfiguring jobs to better fit employee talents.
Janet Steele, president of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said she started the Business Extravaganza her first year with the chamber 25 years ago.
“It was in the armory,” Steele said. “Then we held it for a couple years at Linn-Benton Community College. We’ve been here for more than 20 years.”
“It’s a great opportunity for employers to find employees and vice versa and for businesses to show each other what they have to offer,” Steele said.
Steele said nearly 330 people attended a luncheon to kick off the event.
State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, talked about why it is important for business owners to keep abreast of proposed state laws.
“She said it’s in the nuts and bolts of the bills that are important,” Steele said. “She encouraged business owners to do their research on laws that can affect their businesses.”