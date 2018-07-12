The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals has reversed a February decision by the Linn County Board of Commissioners affirming a county Planning Commission decision to allow building upon or dividing a 1.98-acre parcel near Knox Butte Road and Scravel Hill Road.
Earlier this year, Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker voted to uphold the Planning Commission's decision. Commissioner Roger Nyquist had recused himself from the matter because he owns property near the site.
The property in question, owned by Daniel and Sheila Headings, is located in the county and outside the Albany city limits. However, it lies within Albany’s urban growth boundary and is an area zoned UGA-20, which requires a minimum of 20 acres per dwelling.
“Obviously, the city is happy with LUBA’s decision,” said Albany City Attorney Sean Kidd. “The county has about three weeks to decide if they want to appeal to the Court of Appeals. Once this is over, the city looks forward to working with the county on growth management and planning within the urban growth boundary.”
Kidd said the issue is important because as Albany’s population grows, properties within the boundary will be annexed and the “city will be responsible for everything good or bad that goes with it.”
The LUBA ruling focused on the issue that the lot size does not meet the city of Albany’s comprehensive plan guidelines and that dividing the property would create two parcels, neither of which meet minimum depth and width standards of 500 feet. One would be 179 feet wide and the other 231 feet deep.
The Albany comprehensive plan also prohibits development of a septic system except to serve a single-dwelling “on an existing lot of record or on a parcel no smaller than five acres created through the land division process.” A dwelling is already served by a septic system, and dividing the property would create two small parcels without close proximity to sewer systems.
The appeal to the commissioners came from the city of Albany's Planning Department, which had asked the commissioners to overturn the county Planning Commission's decision.
The Headings purchased the property at 454 Scravel Hill Road in 1999. They want to divide it into two lots. One would be 1 acre; the other, 0.98 acres. They want to build a home on the former, but doing so requires county approval for a partition and a variance, since county code calls for depth standards of at least 500 feet.
On Aug. 9, 2017, County Planning Director Robert Wheeldon denied the variance and conditional use applications. His decision was appealed to the Linn County Planning Commission, which overturned his decision.
On Feb. 7, the commissioners heard an appeal by the city's Planning Department, asking that the commissioners uphold Wheeldon’s original decision.
The city argued the variance should not be approved because the property is in the urban growth boundary and is zoned 20-acre minimum. Public utilities are not available and adding a home will require installation of a well and septic system. Also, the city argued, developing single properties may reduce incentives for property owners to eventually annex into the city, and developing properties may eventually lead to road access issues.
But the property owners and their representative said single-family homes are allowed in urban growth areas as long as the owners sign a nonremonstrance agreement to annexation and meet public health standards.
In February, Tucker said the city has not developed a long-term plan for the area and should not supersede the Headings' private property rights.
On Wednesday, he noted, “I thought it was a shame that the city of Albany took this to LUBA in the first place. It is a shame that the city of Albany used the county’s code saying we would work with the city against the county when we’ve been asking the city to get property owners out there a path to allow some development.”
Tucker added, “At a time when housing is so short, it would have been nice to have gotten one more home built. It’s easy for all of us to want to have a clean slate of land with no houses when we want to plan our future cities, but it’s not a reality.”
Tucker said property owners in areas of the county like this “should have property rights” and “cities and the county should work to help those citizens achieve the promise of homes and housing for all of us.”
Tucker said he hopes the city of Albany will work toward developing a clear path forward for future development and a reasonable timeline.
He said the commissioners have not yet determined if they will appeal the LUBA decision to the Court of Appeals.
