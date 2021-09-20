Zero ICU beds available in Linn and Benton counties

There were no available adult intensive care unit beds in Linn and Benton counties on Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn County also had another COVID-19 death, bringing its pandemic death toll to 86, according to OHA data, but little information about the person was available on Monday.

There were 3,359 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases statewide between Friday and Sunday, bringing the state’s case total to 313,161. There were 25 new deaths in the same three-day period, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,594.

Linn County had 171 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 10,468.

Benton County reported 74 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing that county’s case total to 4,619 since March 2020. There were no new Benton County deaths reported in Monday’s update.

Hospitalizations: There are 968 hospitalized patients with the virus across Oregon on Monday, which is one fewer than Sunday. There are 278 patients in ICU beds, which is one more than Sunday.

