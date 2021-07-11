Youth wage program benefits local teens and employers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I already had that foot in the door here,” said Caleb Smith, 16, the younger brother who learned of the job after his older sibling worked for the Millers. He was operating a combine that was gathering up the annual rye grass seed from the field on Saturday.

“I got my tractor’s license at the age of 14 because I knew I wanted to get out here and work,” Smith said. “Now that I’m finally out here, I’m driving everything from combines to fork lifts to wind rowers, they’ve got everything.”

Carson Hamilton, the grandson of Glenn and Kristi Miller, is 14 and has worked on the seed farm before and learned about the business all his life. He’s also getting his wages offset by taxpayer money, though he comes from the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of how long he plans to stick with this line of work. While the other teens say these summer jobs are mostly to get experience for later career moves in their lives, Hamilton says he’s “in it for the long run.”

“I’ll probably expect to stay here for many years to come,” he said. “So I could maybe take over the farm.”

He was already very knowledgeable about the seed farming process, describing the mechanisms that load the seed onto a tractor bed that drives up alongside the combines out in the field.