Youth wage program benefits local teens and employers

Linn County’s youth wage program — where local businesses can get part of their wages for teens reimbursed over the summer by the county government — is in full swing after a year off due to the pandemic. Local businesses are already seeing the benefits and youngsters and business owners alike say the program is good for providing job experience to local high schoolers.
“This is a great opportunity for young people and will help businesses find help,” said Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist during the board meeting when the program renewal was granted earlier this year.
The program reimburses local companies $4 per hour if they hire local youths and sign up for the program. This not only helps them recoup the cost of labor, companies also said it can help them meet the rising state minimum wage or offer kids more than the minimum as an added incentive thanks to the financial offset.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for them to see what the workforce is like,” said Kristi Miller, whose husband’s company, Glenn Miller Seed Co., hired two teens this summer because of the program. “And it lets us offer a little more than the minimum wage. We’ve always kind of done that … it’s a little extra incentive for the kids.”
Benefits to kids and businesses
Local business owners say that the added flexibility given to them by the program also means they can more easily take a chance on teenagers who have no work experience.
“The wage subsidy allows us to bring high school age kids in that we wouldn’t normally give the opportunity just because they are entry level in the workforce,” said Ram Trucking owner Dale Latimer, who hired 16-year-old Ryan Clark to work at his business for the summer.
Clark, a Sweet Home High School student from Holley, knew he wanted to work for Ram Trucking this summer. He didn’t know, however, that his wage would be subsidized by Linn County until Latimer told him.
When he first showed up for work on May 1, he was very limited in what he could do around the Brownsville-area trucking lot because he was only 15 years old. State laws say that people under the age of 16 can’t operate a pressure washer, for instance. Luckily, Clark turned 16 just last weekend and now is able to wash down the many trucks that pull in and out of the gravel lot every day.
He says that he’s learning more about the trucking industry than just how to wash trucks or sweep the shop, however.
“It takes a lot to run a trucking company,” Clark said. “You don’t just buy a truck and go haul stuff. You gotta buy a lot of stuff, like gas and equipment.”
While this is the first year that Ram Trucking has participated in the youth wage program, Miller Seed has taken advantage of it in previous years. In fact, one of its current teen workers is the brother of a current employee, who started working on the farm as part of the youth wage program a couple years ago.
“I already had that foot in the door here,” said Caleb Smith, 16, the younger brother who learned of the job after his older sibling worked for the Millers. He was operating a combine that was gathering up the annual rye grass seed from the field on Saturday.
“I got my tractor’s license at the age of 14 because I knew I wanted to get out here and work,” Smith said. “Now that I’m finally out here, I’m driving everything from combines to fork lifts to wind rowers, they’ve got everything.”
Carson Hamilton, the grandson of Glenn and Kristi Miller, is 14 and has worked on the seed farm before and learned about the business all his life. He’s also getting his wages offset by taxpayer money, though he comes from the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of how long he plans to stick with this line of work. While the other teens say these summer jobs are mostly to get experience for later career moves in their lives, Hamilton says he’s “in it for the long run.”
“I’ll probably expect to stay here for many years to come,” he said. “So I could maybe take over the farm.”
He was already very knowledgeable about the seed farming process, describing the mechanisms that load the seed onto a tractor bed that drives up alongside the combines out in the field.
“The auger drops the seed into the bed so we can load up without having to stop combining,” Hamilton explained.
Smith said that, while he’s had some experience driving tractors and combines before, he didn’t realize all the aspects that went into maintaining the vehicles. He said this highlights how much more about an industry one can learn even just by doing the grunt work.
“There’s a lot more to this job than you think,” he said. “When one of these breaks down and you see all these service trucks, they have a lot of equipment on them, welders and stuff for repairs.”
Incentives to work
The teens all expressed how they were motivated to start working this year rather than wait until they were older because they see work experience as a crucial thing to get early in today’s job market. The extra spending and saving money doesn’t hurt, either.
“I’d rather have a job at 16 and jump ahead at 18 than wait until 18 and not have that experience,” Clark, the trucking employee, said. “I wanted money and figured I was going to have to start paying for stuff.”
Saving up for a vehicle, or saving money to maintain their current vehicles, was a major piece of the financial pie for these teenagers.
“I’m looking to save up for a pickup for me,” said Hamilton. “My other grandma has a red Ford Ranger that I think it would be cool to lift up on big wheels. That’s what every teen wants to do.”
Smith is also spending some of his earnings on his vehicle, a 1991 Chevrolet Scottsdale that he says he’s “got to use some money to keep that running.” Of course, while he tucks some money into savings with every paycheck, the wages also help him to afford things like videogames and fancy computer parts.
The kids all recommended that their fellow teenagers look into getting a job.
“If you work hard and do what you’re told, you’ll get a job,” said Clark. “You don’t have to know a lot. I didn’t know anything when I got here but they taught me a lot.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.