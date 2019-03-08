The Corvallis School District has invited all Benton County high schools to send students to a Youth Summer Job Fair it is hosting April 4.
The job fair, in its third year, has been open to students from Corvallis high schools in past years and gives local organizations that employ high school students a chance to meet and interview students.
Donna Keim, a College Hill High School employee who also puts on the Benton County Career Convention, said she created the fair to solve a problem she’d encounter each year: students coming to her saying they wanted to find a summer job in May.
“By then it’s too late,” she said.
Keim said the biggest attraction for employers is that the job fair gives them a chance to meet and even interview students, who might be intimidated by doing their first interviews outside a school setting.
“This helps make (interviews) happen because the kids come to them,” she said.
Keim added that school career centers can often work with students attending the fair in advance to have them turn in applications before the fair, if that’s what the employers prefer.
Keim said so far the Corvallis schools and Santiam Christian School have decided to send students, but all high schools in the county have been invited.
She said the event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at College Hill in Corvallis, had about 20 employers attend last year and she’d like to add new employers this year.
Organizations that employ high school students, either in jobs, paid internships or for-credit internships who are interested in participating in the fair can contact Keim at donna.keim@corvallis.k12.or.us or 541-757-5799.